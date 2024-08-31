Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Want To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja? Know Darshan Date, Time, LIVE Streaming Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the state prepares for Ganeshotsav 2024, preparations to welcome Lord Ganesha, particularly at Mumbai's most renowned Lalbaugcha Raja, have been underway. On July 2, 2024, before the Ganeshotsav, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvjanik Ganeshotsav Mandal held a Mandap Poojan of Lalbaugcha Raja in the Lalbaug Market, marking the 91st year of Ganeshotsav.

For those unaware, Lalbaugcha Raja is Mumbai's most respected and majestic century-old Ganesh puja pandal, attracting thousands of devotees worldwide each year. stars, celebrities, and senior politicians also visit the pandal each year. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal will reveal the beautiful idol for 2024 on September 7, following the formal first-look unveiling ceremony.

As we await the first look at the towering idol, here's all you need to know about seeing Lalbaugcha Raja, including dates, times, and live-streaming information.

Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan Dates & Timings:

Ganeshotsav starts on September 7, 2024.

Ganeshotsav End Date: September 17, 2024

Visarjan Date:

Because Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organizes a massive immersion procession throughout South Mumbai, it will most likely take place in the early hours of September 18. The darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja is accessible around the clock until Visarjan Day. To avoid large lines, attend the pandal early or late in the day.

Travel Details:

Mumbai Local Trains: If travelling from the Harbour Line, Chinchpokli is the closest station to Lalbaugcha Raja, whereas Parel is on the Central Line. Both stations are fairly well linked. On the other hand, on the Western line, one can get off at Dadar. From the station, passengers may take a taxi to the Ganesh Pandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal provides live streaming of the pandal darshan for those who cannot attend in person. To get live-streaming connections and updates, simply visit their official website.

For more information, images, and videos from the Ganeshotsav, follow their official handles on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (previously known as Twitter).

