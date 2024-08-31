'A Lie Always Travels Faster Than Truth...' Actor Jayasurya Breaks Silence On Sexual Harassment Allegations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Malayalam Jayasurya on Sunday (Sep 1) broke silence on the sexual harassment charges filed against him and said that he has decided to move forward legally. His response came after the filed two cases against him based on the statements by an in the Malayalam industry.

A female from Thiruvananthapuram accused Jayasurya of sexually assaulting her at a film location in Thodupuzha. The Thiruvananthapuram police registered the case, which will be investigated by Thodupuzha police.

Kerala: Actor Jayasurya booked again for sexually assaulting actress

The Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram earlier slapped Jayasurya with non-bailable offenses, including Section IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 509 (insulting a woman's modesty), following a complaint by a female artist in the Malayalam film industry.

Taking to social media, Jayasurya issued a statement saying that he has decided to move forward legally and that his legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings.

"Due to my personal commitment, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexaul harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close," Jayasurya said.

"False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail," he added.

"Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned," the Aadu actor concluded.



The case registered against Jayasurya is one of the seven complaints filed by the Kochi-based actress. Besides Jayasurya, the actress's complaint has also led to police cases against Mukesh MLA, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Congress leader Adv. V.S. Chandrasekharan, casting director Vichu, and production controller Noble.