Top Events Of The Day: New Credit Card Rules, UPSC NDA And CDS II Exams More

New rules effective September 1

As September begins, important changes in credit card regulations are set to take effect. Starting today, September 1, several banks will implement new rules that will impact reward points, payment deadlines, and minimum balance requirements. Consumers are advised to stay informed about these updates, particularly concerning revisions to Aadhaar linking, fixed deposit schemes, and other critical credit card terms.

Maharashtra opposition to protest over Shivaji Statue collapse

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has organized a protest march today, September 1, in response to the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg. Key leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Nana Patole will lead the march from Hutatma Chowk to the Shivaji statue near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, starting at 11 AM.

UAE Visa Amnesty: Indian mission in Dubai launches helpline numbers

With the UAE government 's two-month amnesty program starting today, September 1, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced several helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals who have overstayed their visas. This initiative is aimed at helping Indian expatriates regularize their stay in the country.

Malaysia Increases Visa Fees for Foreign Workers Starting September 1

Beginning today, September 1, 2024, Malaysia has increased visa filing fees for expatriates, foreign workers, and their dependents. The new fees will apply to Employment Passes, Professional Visit Passes, and Long Term Social Visit Passes. For example, the Employment Pass fee has been raised to MYR 2,000 from MYR 800.

Delhi Traffic Police to Relaunch Upgraded Traffic Sentinel App Today

The Delhi Traffic Police will relaunch its upgraded Traffic Sentinel app today, September 1. The app is designed to engage residents in addressing the city's traffic and parking challenges. Additionally, the Lieutenant Governor has suggested a monthly rewards system for "Traffic Prahari" to further encourage public participation. Residents are encouraged to download the app and contribute as active stakeholders.