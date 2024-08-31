CCTV Captures 4 Mumbai Cops Planting Drugs On Man, Suspended

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four Mumbai officers were suspended after CCTV footage allegedly revealed them planting drugs on a man during a raid, and the went viral.

As reported by PTI,“those suspended included a police sub-inspector and three constables,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Rajtilak Roshan.

The policemen, attached to the Anti-Terror Cell of the Khar police station, raided an open plot of land in the Kalina area of the city on Friday evening and detained a man called Daniel, sources told PTI.

But CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed one of the policemen slipping something in the suspect's hip pocket. Watch here:

Speaking to a local news channel, Daniel claimed that the policemen first threatened to frame him in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, but after realising that their actions were captured in a CCTV camera, he was released.

DCP Roshan told PTI that disciplinary action was initiated against the four cops for not following set procedure and for suspected actions as seen in the video, and they were suspended pending inquiry.

“They reached the spot after getting information about drugs, but everything (they did) is seen in the CCTV,” he said.

An associate of Daniel claimed in an interview with the news channel that he was targeted at the request of a builder due to a dispute over the plot where the incident occurred.

