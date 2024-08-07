Fidel`S AGM 2024: Focus On AI, Cloud Enterprise Services And Langtech

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fidel Softech Limited's 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on August 6, 2024.



The AGM provided a for insightful discussions and collective engagement. The meeting began at 10:30 AM with an opening address by Chairman Mr. Sunil Kulkarni, who highlighted the company's achievements, challenges, and future prospects. The Board of Directors, including Managing Director Mrs. Prachi Kulkarni, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer Mrs. Sneha Ratnaparkhi and Independent Directors Mr. Girish Desai, Dr. Apurva Joshi and Mr. Pradeep Dharane, attended the AGM. CFO Mr. Mandar Inamdar, along with the statutory auditor, internal auditor and scrutinizer, also participated in the AGM.



Fidel has experienced continuous growth over the past eight quarters.



Hyderabad Operations and ERP Implementation

In the last quarter, Fidel successfully launched and stabilized its operations in Hyderabad, with the team steadily expanding. A major milestone was the initiation of a comprehensive, end-to-end turnkey implementation of the Infor Syteline ERP project. This project is on track for completion by September 2024, aiming to enhance our operational efficiency and overall business performance.



Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Activities

In today's fast-evolving world, businesses have an essential role in not only driving economic growth but also promoting social and environmental well-being. This year, Fidel has actively engaged in several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Notably, we supported the Ghotkulewadi school in Pune by providing an all-in-one Digital Class solution and established a library named“Book Mitra” to foster a culture of reading and learning among students.



Business Highlights

Fidel has made significant strides in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on multilingual prompt engineering, the vetting of multilingual AI output, and the creation of specialized wrappers for AI engines. We anticipate that our investments in these demonstrations and proof-of-concept projects will convert into substantial billable revenues this year.



Moreover, our cloud migration project, which began this year, will continue into the next. We have also ramped up our investment in hiring and building competencies, as well as establishing dedicated sales teams for targeted geographies and business areas. This strategic growth aligns with our commitment to enhancing our service capabilities and market reach.



Annual General Meeting (AGM) Overview

Our Annual General Meeting (AGM) provided a comprehensive review of our financial performance over the past fiscal year. The management team delivered detailed reports on revenue growth, profitability, and key financial indicators, offering shareholders valuable insights into the company's financial stability and adaptability in a changing business environment.



We sincerely appreciate the contributions of all employees, shareholders, and participants who played a role in the success of our AGM. Your engagement underscores your dedication to our company's growth and progress. Moving forward, Fidel remains committed to its vision of driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients, employees, shareholders, and the broader community. We are poised to advance with determination, guided by our principles and a shared vision of a brighter future.



About Fidel

Fidel is a leading provider of Cloud Enterprise Services, Language Technology (LangTech), and Localization solutions, proudly standing as India's first LangTech SME to be listed on NSE-Emerge. We enable global product companies to localize their offerings across over 200 languages, covering software, websites, apps, games, and more. Our in-house experts specialize in precise translation for Japanese and other Asian languages.



Our services include translation, transcription, AI-ML language data, and video localization, effectively bridging linguistic gaps worldwide. Join us in reshaping the future of Language Technology. Our IT services range from software development and Infor SyteLine to cloud support.



For more information on how Fidel can help advance your business, visit

