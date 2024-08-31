Google Doodle Celebrates Archery At Paris Paralympic Games 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Doodle released an illustration on September 1, Sunday, dedicated to Archery at Paris Paralympic Games. It depicts a bird shooting a fork from a bow at a no parking road sign. Today's Google Doodle will be visible across the globe.

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28, days after the Summer Olympic Games 2024 concluded this year.

Sports enthusiast can catch a glimpse of the Paris Paralympics through live streaming which is available on Jio Cinema or through DD Sports channel.

September 1 marks the fourth day of the Paralympic games. Through the tournament, 549 events across 22 sports will be played. The games conclude on September 8, 2024.

| US athlete claims Paralympic Committee knowingly put him in danger by...

A wide range of medal events will be held today that include para triathlon, para athletics, para shooting, para track cycling, para swimming, para table tennis, para archery, boccia, para badminton, para rowing and more.

Sporting events where Indian athletes will be participating include para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para table tennis.

Indian Athletes in action

Given below is the list of events with time where Indian athletes will be participating (Timings in IST).



12:00 noon- Para Badminton - Women's Singles SL3 Quarterfinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji (NGR)

After 12:50 PM - Para Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Quarterfinal - Palak Kohli vs Khalimatus Sadiyah (INA)

1:00 PM- Para Shooting - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara

1:39 PM - Para Athletics - Women's 1500m - T11 Round 1 - Rakshitha Raju

After 1:40 PM - Para Badminton - Women's Singles SU5 Quarterfinal - Manisha Ramadass vs Toyoda Mamiko (JPN) 2:00 PM- Para Rowing - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle



3:00 PM- Para Shooting - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

3:12 PM - Para Athletics - Men's Shot Put - F40 Final - Ravi Rongali

4:30 PM - Para Shooting - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification)

After 5:00 - Para Badminton - Women's Singles SH6 Quarterfinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Oliwia Szmigiel (POL)

6:30 PM - Para Shooting - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (Subject to qualification)

7:17 PM - Para Archery - Men's Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (INA)

8:10 PM - Para Badminton - Men's Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN)

After 9:00 PM - Para Badminton - Women's Singles SL3 Semifinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Xiao Zuxian (CHN) (Subject to qualification)

After 9:50 PM- Para Badminton - Men's Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam

After 10:40 PM - Para Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Semifinal - Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Ok tila (INA) (Subject to qualification)

9:15 PM - Para Table Tennis - Women's Singles - WS4 - Round of 16 - Bhavinaben Patel vs Martha Verdin (MEX)

9:16 PM - Para Archery - Men's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

10:24 PM - Para Archery - Men's Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification) 10:40 PM - Para Athletics - Men's High Jump - T47 Final - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

| Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event



11:13 PM - Para Archery - Men's Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

11:27 PM - Para Athletics - Women's 200m - T35 Final - Preethi Pal

12:15 AM on September 2 - Para Table Tennis - Women's Singles - WS3 - Round of 16 - Sonalben Patel vs Andela Muzinic Vincetic (CRO)

After 00:20 AM on September 2- Para Badminton - Women's Singles SH6 Semifinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Lin Shuangbao (CHN) (Subject to qualification) After 02:00 AM on September 2- Para Badminton - Women's Singles SU5 Semifinal - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadass/Mamiko Toyoda (JPN)

| Paris Paralympics: Preeti Pal secures bronze in women's T35 100m event