Lebanese Parliament Speaker Renews Call For Consultations To Elect President
8/31/2024 3:05:37 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri on Saturday called anew upon the MPs to hold consultations at the assembly headquarters "for electing a new president for the republic."
Berri, in televised remarks, addressed the legislators, saying, "Come tomorrow for consultations under the parliament ceiling for finding a unanimity president."
The parliament speaker said the issue of electing a new president is not linked to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and South Lebanon."
The presidential post has been vacant since October 2022 amid a lack of a majority and a quorum in the parliament.
Leading local politicians in other camps argue that a parliament session must be called for actual balloting, not consultations. (end)
