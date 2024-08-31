Arab Economic Council's Preparatory Meetings To Kick Off Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Preparatory meetings for the 114th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council (AESC) will kick off on Sunday at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo to discuss cooperation issues in social and economic fields.

The council's 114th session will kick off on Thursday.

The meetings, in which Kuwait takes part, is set to start with the social committee's meetings which focus on some topics in social field.

The meeting includes the Arab strategy for lifetime education, the role of social support to achieve equity in education and elderly education as well as some reports and decisions of the ministerial councils and committees.

On Monday and Tuesday, the economic committee will hold its meetings to deal with the economic issues listed on the agenda, including the report of Arab food security for 2023 and follow-up implementing the Arab program for sustainable food security, and the agricultural development strategy for 2020-2023 as well as others.

In addition, the committee will discuss the issues related to joint Arab labor institutions and organizations, and the reports and decisions of the ministerial councils and committees.

The council will hold a meeting for senior officials on Wednesday and another one for ministers of economy and finance on Thursday. (end)

