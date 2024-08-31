عربي


Pashinyan Advocates For Dissolution Of OSCE Minsk Group

8/31/2024 7:16:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed support for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, which includes Russia, the United States, and France, in relation to the Garabagh conflict. Speaking at a press conference on August 31, Pashinyan suggested that the Minsk Group's role may no longer be necessary in the context of established peace, Azernews reports citing Interfax.

"In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Pashinyan stated.

He also noted that the timing of this decision is crucial, emphasizing the need to evaluate whether it is appropriate to bring such topics into discussion at this moment.

AzerNews

