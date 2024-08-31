Pashinyan Advocates For Dissolution Of OSCE Minsk Group
Date
8/31/2024 7:16:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed support
for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, which includes Russia,
the United States, and France, in relation to the Garabagh
conflict. Speaking at a press conference on August 31, Pashinyan
suggested that the Minsk Group's role may no longer be necessary in
the context of established peace, Azernews reports
citing Interfax.
"In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a
decision to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an
established fact, the existence of such a format may raise
questions," Pashinyan stated.
He also noted that the timing of this decision is crucial,
emphasizing the need to evaluate whether it is appropriate to bring
such topics into discussion at this moment.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.