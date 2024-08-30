Japan Drawing Up Another Grant Within Emergency Recovery Project For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan consistently and systematically supports various projects in Ukraine, and currently, Tokyo is preparing another grant aid project.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Matsuda Kuninori, during a meeting with the Acting of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Vasyl Shkurakov, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry's press service.

"Today, we have various needs, first of all, within preparations for the next heating season, investments in the protection of the system, which the enemy is constantly trying to destroy, and ensuring people's access to drinking water, in particular due to the loss of the Kakhiv Reservoir. Restoration of accommodations and damaged transport infrastructure, implementation of energy-efficient measures is also a priority," Shkurakov said.

to look into increasing, pacing up supplies of energy equipment to Ukrain

He thanked the Government and people of Japan for the assistance already provided and also outlined the most urgent needs as of today.

Matsuda Kuninori noted that the Japanese government was currently preparing another grant aid project for Ukraine. Therefore, it is very important for the Japanese side to understand the key needs and challenges in terms of recovery, he added.

Anti-graft agency chief hopes for's help in strategic analysis of corruption risks

It is noted that the Ministry of Reconstruction has long been cooperating with the Government of Japan. Currently, three grant projects and a technical assistance project related to the restoration of critical and social infrastructure are being implemented with funds provided by the Japanese side.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Government of Japan will consider the possibility of increasing and speeding up the supply of required energy equipment to Ukraine.