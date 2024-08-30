The Many Benefits Of An Open Window

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tracey Brooks, Head of Brand, WondercideAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sometimes the smallest habits can make a world of difference. Opening the windows at home can have a bigger impact on mental health and well-being than most people may realize. The ritual of letting fresh air circulate through the home is more than just a practical measure. There are several reasons why opening a window is a simple but effective way to improve life.The indoor air pollution solution.Studies have shown that fresh air blowing in from outside has a profound effect on the air quality in the home. Opening a window helps purify the indoor environment, reducing the buildup of stale air, odors, and pollutants. Scientists have discovered that indoor air is far more contaminated than outdoor air. This can be problematic for most of us, since people spend roughly 90 percent of their time indoors.Indoor air pollution can cause certain health effects if left untreated for an extended period. The lesser and more immediate side effects of stale indoor air include a scratchy throat, red or itchy eyes, headaches, and dizziness. These symptoms are treatable and often not permanent. However, in extreme cases, indoor air has been the perpetrator for inflicting asthma, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and humidifier fever.Air pollution indoors is a culmination of many different necessary practices such as gas from a heater or stove, a wood-burning fireplace, household cleaning products, off-gassing from furniture or mattresses, and home insulation. Additionally, the use of tobacco products as well as certain fragrances and candles can contribute to the quality of indoor air. These invisible pollutants tend to build up over time unnoticed and out of people's control. By opening a window, it lets a natural flow of fresh air wash out the contaminated environment in the home.An open window is an open mind.Breathing in the same stale air again and again can cause people to forget about the beautiful world outside. By opening a window, not only does everyone get to inhale a refreshing breath of fresh air, but they also get to hear the sounds of the wildlife that exists in the backyard. Now, everyone can listen to the birds sing, the trees rustle, and dogs bark. It's like music to the ears!Experiencing natural scents from trees and flowers is widely known to reduce stress. Opening a window allows those scents to waft in and replenish the senses while removing any unpleasant smells such as gas, smoke, and pet odors.In addition to the pleasant smells, leaving the windows open and allowing the air from outdoors to mingle with the indoor environment can positively affect mental health. In a study done at multiple high schools, students who struggle with mental illness were tested to see what environment they thrived in. It was found that ventilating a room with an open window resulted in lower anxiety levels and reduced stress in the students.So, a little fresh air can go a long way. Whether people are learning in a classroom, working from a home office, or just relaxing on a sunny Sunday morning, it's important to enjoy the fresh outdoor air.Energy Savings.The weather's getting warmer and that crisp air conditioning is beckoning to be turned on. It's a reasonable urge to have, however, opening a window and letting a natural breeze waft through the home will save energy. Mother Nature provides her own air conditioning – wind! Roughly 19 percent of electricity is consumed by air conditioning in the United States. That's 254 billion kilowatt hours of electricity just from cooling the home. If everyone chooses to crack open some windows on a nice day, that number would go down exponentially.Fans and air conditioning units use significant amounts of fossil fuels and non-renewable energy which harms the environment. A cross breeze from open windows on either side of the home will work wonders to reduce the amount of energy that's used to cool a house.A soldier in the fight against mold.Something that may not be known about windows is that they sweat. When windows remain closed and the air conditioning is running, condensation inevitably begins to form. A wet, warm indoor surface is the perfect habitat for mold. If the air outside is humid, keeping the windows open may not aid in the fight against mold. But on a dry day, an open window can make all the difference. The natural air will blow in and dry those surfaces and reduce the risk of mold growth.Preventing mold is a crucial step to take in the warmer months because once mold has crept its way into the home, it can be a hassle to get rid of. The side effects of mold can be detrimental to someone's health. Mold damage can cause a scratchy throat, coughing or wheezing, burning eyes, and a skin rash. In severe cases involving those with underlying conditions or asthma, the consequences of mold can be life-threatening.Be well.When it comes to building up the immune system it is often thought that eating healthy, drinking lots of water, and getting vitamin D are the primary ways to go. But it's also true that breathing in the right air can contribute to the body's disease defense mechanisms. Outdoor air tends to contain more oxygen than the air that's being recycled in indoor spaces. The higher the oxygen levels, the more high-quality air will enter the body's system. As a result, the lungs can expand more fully, allowing the body's self-healing mechanisms to operate with greater efficiency. In addition, oxygen has the potential to lower blood pressure by allowing the heart to relax.For all the insomniacs out there, it's important to hear that more oxygen can help people sleep better and feel less tired. The more oxygen that enters the bloodstream, the easier it is for the brain to reach REM and function as it should. So, by opening a window and letting the fresh air enter into the body, it'll be doing the immune system a favor. Fresh air allows people to feel healthier and reduce the risk of getting sick.Radon radar.Radon is a lesser-known radioactive gas that can build up in the home. Building materials, water supply, and sources of natural gas can contribute to radon inside. When radon becomes trapped in the home, it can be hazardous and cause serious health effects such as lung cancer. Opening a window helps disperse the radon, making it less likely for this toxic gas to do its damage. The fresh breeze could blow this problem out of the home. Even so, it's important to have the home tested for radon and to take professional steps to get rid of it if an issue already exists.The one thing that bugs people about opening windows.It's understood that an open window can be an invitation for insects to invade people's homes. Especially in the warmer months, residents are constantly met with those dreaded unwanted house guests buzzing around as if they own the place. Fruit flies perform crash landings into fruit baskets and wine glasses. Mosquitoes swoop in to suck their victims' blood. Gnats move in on houseplants. Moths chew expensive sweaters in the closet, or pantry moths get into the food. Bugs everyone wishes would stay outdoors can easily get inside.That's why Wondercide made the new Flying Insect Trap . This trap makes it easy to effortlessly trap those annoying flying insects like gnats, moths, fruit flies, and mosquitoes. Just plug it in and let it work. With zero chemical insecticides, it's good news for indoor air quality. So, open a window, let the fresh air waft in, and leave the rest to the Flying Insect Trap.An additional protection against pesky outdoor critters is Wondercide's Indoor Pest Control. This handy tool can repel and kill ants, roaches, flies, and spiders. The spray also kills fleas, ticks, moths, earwigs, and other common household bugs that sneak in through the windows. Indoor Pest Control is a plant-powered spray that is lab-proven to work and safe to use around people and pets when used as directed. The bug situation will be under control accompanied by a pleasant aroma of lemongrass, peppermint, rosemary, or cedarwood.So, there's no need to worry that an open window means unwanted visitors. Wondercide has it taken care of so that everyone can enjoy a breezy season of fresh air and healthy homes.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide through ShareASale or Aspire.Media Contact:Melissa Watkins, Director of Public Relations, AMSTERLAND... | 804-402-5316

