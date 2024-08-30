Food Freedom Fighters For Kamala: A National Call To Action To Put Food Justice On The Ballot This November

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle said, "Do Something!" at the DNC. So we did! On September 3rd, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, the Food Freedom Fighters coalition will host a virtual national organizing event, "Food Freedom Fighters for Kamala," uniting leading voices across the food system.

Our mission? To rally support for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign and to push for a Food Bill of Rights that addresses food and nutrition insecurity, supports local food economies, and promotes food as medicine. In a world where Project 2025 threatens to undermine food policy, it's critical we get food justice on the debate stage. Sign the Open Letter and join us in this fight.

In 2022, 12.8% (17.0 million) of U.S. households were food insecure. A 2024 Feeding America report highlights that 1 in 4 Black individuals and 1 in 5 Latino individuals in the United States experience food insecurity. The Food Freedom Fighters aim to address these challenges by advocating for a Food Bill of Rights

and supporting leaders prioritizing food justice.

Chef Carla Hall

speaks to the heart of the matter: "Growing up, I saw firsthand how food can bring people together, heal, and tell our stories. That's why I'm so committed to using my power to uplift communities, especially those that have been historically underserved and marginalized. I'm passionate about advocating for a Food Bill of Rights because everyone should access nutritious and culturally meaningful food. To me, food is a basic right, not a privilege, and we need to push for policies that ensure food security, equity, and justice for everyone."

Sheree Williams , Publisher/Editor of Cuisine Noire, echoed these sentiments: "Food is such a core essential that should be accessible to every human being. With challenges that continue to worsen-from the climate crisis impacting food systems to rising living and food costs-individuals, families, and communities are struggling. We need policies that bring health, wellness, and wholeness as a basic human right."

Tambra Stevenson , Founder of the Food Freedom Fighters and Co-Host of the event, emphasized the urgency of this movement: "Organizing the Food Freedom Fighters for Kamala is about ensuring that the voices of those most impacted by our food system-farmers, chefs, advocates, and everyday citizens-are heard and empowered. The Biden/Harris Administration has made significant strides in food policy, but the work is far from over. Our future, health, and rights are on the ballot, and together, we can make sure that food remains a cornerstone of the fight for justice."

Kamala Harris's support for a Housing Bill of Rights gives us hope that we could adopt a Food Bill of Rights in our lifetime. It's time to make that hope a reality. To learn more and register for the event, visit bit/foodfreedomfighters4kamala

