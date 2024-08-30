Gold Tries To Break Out Of A Triangle
Date
8/30/2024 2:20:03 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Gold has hit a glass ceiling at $2525 an ounce on the spot market, which it has been battling against for the past two weeks. A series of smaller and smaller pullbacks and more frequent rallies to the resistance indicate impressive buying pressure. Under these conditions, we should expect a breakout to the historical highs soon, but it will be important to watch how the price behaves afterwards.
MENAFN30082024000156011031ID1108620246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.