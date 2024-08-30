Pulse Of The City News Honors Three Companies For Maintaining A Standard Of Outstanding Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From the East Coast to the Midwest, three companies are recognized by Pulse of the City News for continued dedication to customer service.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three companies in the and construction were recently honored by Pulse of the City News for their dedication to customer care and satisfaction.In business since 1984, Maynard Roofing Company in Taunton, Massachusetts, has developed a reputation for quality roofing services backed by outstanding customer service. The company's installers have decades of experience and specialize in hand nailing, ensuring that each shingle will hold up to the elements, but also perform a wide range of roofing tasks. Tackling both commercial and residential jobs, Maynard Roofing uses only the finest materials and equipment for new roof installations and repairs. In addition, they pride themselves on being friendly, fair and honest. Customer service like that has led to the company's 11 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at .Commonwealth Cooling & Heating, LLC in Lorton, Virginia, is a family-owned HVAC contractor servicing Alexandria and northern Virginia. In business since 2002, the company has nine Pulse Awards to its credit and is built on one overriding principle:“we go the extra mile.” At Commonwealth, customer relationships are built to last a lifetime. The goal is happy, satisfied customers who turn to Commonwealth for all their HVAC needs. One way they achieve this goal is serving as a Bryant Factory Authorized Dealer, which means they are held to the highest standards in the industry. Whether a customer needs 24-hour emergency service, equipment replacement or repair, Commonwealth delivers. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Schultz Architecture in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is an award-winning residential lakefront architectural design firm. They specialize in designing vacation lake homes and primary homes, providing their clients with quality designs and exceptional service. The firm was founded in 2008 by Jonathan D. Schultz and also offers architectural drafting, planning consultations and construction knowledge. The firm provides a remarkable experience from design phase to completion with the simple mission of making clients' dream homes a reality. This dedication to customer satisfaction is why the firm has earned 10 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page atPulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience .What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says,“They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the“customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides“customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to .

