Zelensky Discusses With U.S. Congress Delegation Ukraine Army's Priority Needs
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, while on a visit to Italy, held a meeting with the delegation from the U.S. congress to discuss the priority needs of Ukrainian defense forces and the consequences of Russian missile terror.
Zelensky wrote about this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"In Italy, I met with the delegation of the U.S. Congress led by Senator Lindsey Graham. I informed them about the current situation on the frontline, the results of the operation in the Kursk region, and the consequences of the Russian missile terror. Additionally, we discussed the urgent needs of our warriors. Securing additional air defense systems and missiles, along with expanding training missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, remains a top priority," Zelensky wrote.
Read also:
Latest U.S. aid package to strengthen Ukraine's defense with artillery, air defense, armored vehicles - Zelensky
He thanked Congress, U.S. President Joe Biden, and the American people for“working together to bring this war to a just end”.
As reported, President Zelensky arrived in Italy on Friday, September 6.
MENAFN06092024000193011044ID1108646367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.