Zelensky Discusses With U.S. Congress Delegation Ukraine Army's Priority Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, while on a visit to Italy, held a meeting with the delegation from the U.S. to discuss the priority needs of Ukrainian defense forces and the consequences of Russian missile terror.

Zelensky wrote about this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"In Italy, I met with the delegation of the U.S. Congress led by Senator Lindsey Graham. I informed them about the current situation on the frontline, the results of the operation in the Kursk region, and the consequences of the Russian missile terror. Additionally, we discussed the urgent needs of our warriors. Securing additional air defense systems and missiles, along with expanding training missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, remains a top priority," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked Congress, U.S. President Joe Biden, and the American people for“working together to bring this war to a just end”.

As reported, President Zelensky arrived in Italy on Friday, September 6.