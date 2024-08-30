IT Talent Shortages Addressed In Info-Tech Research Group's New IT Talent Strategy Resource

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group publishes a strategic blueprint addressing the pressing challenges in IT talent management. The firm's comprehensive guide highlights the importance of developing annual IT talent strategies, which focus on key areas to retain and recruit key talent, such as culture, organizational structure, and development, and recruitment and retention. The resource provides IT leaders and organizations with actionable steps to enhance employee experience, align talent with organizational goals, and successfully navigate IT talent shortages in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The IT industry is grappling with significant talent shortage and management challenges driven by the escalating demand for technology-enabled services. According to the IT Talent Trends 2024

report from Info-Tech Research Group, only 12% of employees believe their IT organization excels at creating a positive employee experience. This shortfall is intensifying the difficulties organizations face in sourcing and retaining skilled IT professionals, which, in turn, hampers their ability to sustain and accelerate strategic objectives.

To address the critical issue of IT talent management, Info-Tech Research Group has released a comprehensive blueprint, titled Build an Annual IT Talent Strategy . This resource offers strategic insights to improve the IT employee experience within organizations. The global research and advisory firm recommends that by focusing on key areas such as culture, organizational roles, learning and development, and recruitment and retention, organizations and IT leaders can more effectively navigate these challenges and elevate the IT employee experience to a strategic priority.

"Organizations spend a lot of time, energy, and money building organizational strategies without making sure they are set up to successfully fulfill them from a people perspective," says Heather Leier-Murray , research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "Just like other strategies, you need to continuously refer to your IT talent strategy and reevaluate it on an annual basis at a minimum. For IT leaders, understanding the people on their team, the organizational systems in place, and the path to achieving organizational excellence and performance is crucial to long-term success."

The firm's newly published resource outlines the various challenges organizations face in finding and retaining IT talent. Central to this issue is the struggle IT leaders often face in building and maintaining a workforce that effectively supports and accelerates the achievement of organizational strategies. Additionally, IT departments are frequently criticized for failing to design a positive employee experience, a factor closely linked to overall organizational performance.

In its data-backed resource, Info-Tech highlights that many IT departments currently lack the time and expertise to effectively integrate their IT strategy, management expectations, and people management practices, which are crucial components for thriving in an Exponential IT world . With the demand for technology-enabled IT services steadily increasing, the firm underscores the need for IT leaders to build and sustain a workforce capable of driving organizational success.

Info-Tech's recently published blueprint identifies four key pillars that organizations and IT leaders should prioritize to effectively manage IT recruitment and retention:

Align talent practices that reinforce behaviors with the desired culture of the IT organization.Determine the structural changes necessary to support optimal interactions.Define the skills that support organizational objectives and methods for obtaining those skills.Ensure IT leaders participate in recruitment and identify the most impactful components for retention.

In the blueprint, Info-Tech offers valuable insights into the critical importance of developing an annual IT talent strategy and implementing measures to retain IT talent. By continuously improving the work environment and culture, IT leaders can align talent management more closely with organizational goals to foster a culture that promotes innovation and excellence. The firm advises that prioritizing the employee experience and adapting to evolving expectations will not only strengthen retention and recruitment efforts but also position the organization to thrive in today's rapidly changing technological landscape.

