Skywatch Announces A New Insurance Solution For Senior Pilots

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 -- SkyWatch is thrilled to unveil a new liability-only insurance option tailored specifically for senior pilots. Recognizing the challenges faced by pilots aged 70 and older in obtaining affordable, comprehensive insurance, this new offering allows them to continue flying with the necessary liability coverage.

This product was developed in response to in-depth conversations between SkyWatch and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) regarding the unique challenges faced by senior pilots. Together, we identified the importance of providing insurance solutions that allow experienced aviators to continue their passion while adhering to necessary insurance requirements. This collaboration underscores SkyWatch's commitment to addressing the needs of the entire aviation community.

SkyWatch launches insurance to keep senior pilots flying, in collaboration with AOPA

Available through SkyWatch's user-friendly online platform, the policy provides flexible coverage options and instant quotes, ensuring that senior pilots can maintain their passion for flying without financial burden.

"We are committed to supporting pilots at every stage of their flying journey," said

Tomer Kashi, CEO of SkyWatch. "This new plan reflects our dedication to the entire aviation community."

Mark Baker, President and CEO of

AOPA, added, "This offering is a game-changer for our senior members. We're pleased to see SkyWatch addressing a critical need in the market, allowing our seasoned pilots to stay in the skies safely and affordably."

For more information, visit

skywatch/aviation-owners-senior-pilots

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch has established itself as an InsurTech leader with its innovative insurance solutions for the world of aviation. From light aircraft to drones, its data-driven, usage-based insurance products are designed to provide pilots exactly what they need with ease of use. SkyWatch is a licensed insurance broker in all 50 US states and in Canada. SkyWatch is a part of VOOM, a leading provider of usage-based insurance products for the future of mobility. See more at .

