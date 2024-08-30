Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Congratulates Turkiye
Date
8/30/2024 7:19:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
congratulated Turkiye on the occasion of Victory Day,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the
ministry on "X".
"We heartily congratulate the state and people of Turkiye on
August 30 - Victory Day, which symbolizes the decisive victory of
Turkiye's War of Independence and the determination and will of the
Turkish people," the post reads.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108619219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.