عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Congratulates Turkiye

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Congratulates Turkiye


8/30/2024 7:19:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Turkiye on the occasion of Victory Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ministry on "X".

"We heartily congratulate the state and people of Turkiye on August 30 - Victory Day, which symbolizes the decisive victory of Turkiye's War of Independence and the determination and will of the Turkish people," the post reads.

MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108619219


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search