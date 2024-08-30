Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Congratulates Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Turkiye on the occasion of Victory Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ministry on "X".

"We heartily congratulate the state and people of Turkiye on August 30 - Victory Day, which symbolizes the decisive victory of Turkiye's War of Independence and the determination and will of the Turkish people," the post reads.