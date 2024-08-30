Solar Geoengineering: The Risks And Distractions Of Trying To Reflect Sunlight To Cool The Earth Podcast

Author: Gemma Ware

(MENAFN- The Conversation) One technique involves releasing particles of sulphur dioxide high up in the stratosphere. Another involves trying to brighten the clouds over the sea by spraying salt water off the back of ships. Both are potential methods of solar radiation modification (SRM), a type of solar geoengineering aimed at trying to reflect more sunlight away from Earth, thus helping to reverse the effects of global warming.

While SRM has attracted attention and in recent years, it remains a controversial – and some argue, dangerous – idea.

The Conversation Weekly podcast is running two episodes about geoengineering. In the first part, we heard from scientists working on different potential geoengineering technologies on why they believe they're worth exploring . In this second episode, we hear the case against SRM from researchers pushing a non-use agreement for solar geoengineering, who explain why they're so worried about this technology.

Chukwumerije Okereke is professor of global governance and public policy at the University of Bristol in the UK, and co-director of the Center for Climate Change and Development at Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Nigeria. In recent years, he's become a prominent critic of solar geoengineering technologies:

One of the big risks associated with solar geoengineering is that once a technology such as the release of sulphur dioxide into the stratosphere begins on a mass scale, if it's then stopped, any cooling effect could be reversed. This is called “termination shock” .

Okereke is also concerned that companies will try to use Africa as a testing ground for SRM:

Mounting pushback

Okereke was among those who successfully mobilised against a proposal put forward at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi in February 2024, to create a working group to examine the benefits and risks of solar radiation modification. A group of African countries pushed back against the proposal , which was withdrawn. Okereke explains:

Meanwhile, companies and researchers trying to pursue solar geoengineering experiments are meeting real-world resistance. Mexico banned solar engineering in 2023 after it emerged that a US start-up ran unauthorised experiments in Baja California.

In 2021, an attempt to test solar geoengineering technology in Sweden near the Arctic Circle was blocked by the Swedish government after opposition, including from Indigenous groups. The proposed test was under the umbrella of the Scopex project , led by two Harvard professors. In March 2024, Harvard announced this project was closing and the technology would be put to other uses.

Non-use agreement

In 2021, a group of academics got together to push for a global non-use agreement for solar geoengineering . One of those behind it is Aarti Gupta, professor of global environmental governance at Wageningen University in the Netherlands. Gupta argues that the complex governance arrangements needed to manage a planetary-scale intervention like solar geoengineering don't exist yet:

Like Okereke, who is also a signatory of an open letter calling for the non-use agreement, Gupta is concerned solar geoengineering will be a dangerous distraction from reducing fossil fuel emissions:

Listen to the full episode on The Conversation Weekly podcast, which also includes responses from Shaun Fitzgerald at the Centre for Climate Change at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

