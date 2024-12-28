Azerbaijan Consul General Urges Turkish Investors To Explore Nakhchivan's Industrial Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars, Zamin Aliyev, encouraged Turkish investors to seize the opportunities presented by the new industrial park in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

During a meeting with entrepreneurs in Igdir province, he highlighted a decree from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev establishing the park.

Aliyev emphasized that the area's infrastructure offers significant potential for investors. He also stressed the need to fully leverage the checkpoint between Igdir and Nakhchivan to enhance mutual trade.

Aliyev urged entrepreneurs to support the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project, noting that blue fuel has already been delivered to Turkiye's Dilucu station, with plans to supply gas to Nakhchivan soon.

He also underscored the strategic importance of the Kars-Nakhchivan railway project, which he believes will strengthen the Middle Transport Corridor. The Consul General highlighted the need for closer cooperation between entrepreneurs from various Turkish provinces and businesses in Nakhchivan, Garabagh, and Zangezur, which would further boost trade between the two nations.

Aliyev concluded by noting that the relationship between Baku and Ankara is widely recognized and continues to flourish across political, economic, cultural, and defense sectors.