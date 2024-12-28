Azerbaijan Consul General Urges Turkish Investors To Explore Nakhchivan's Industrial Potential
12/28/2024 10:16:39 AM
The Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars, Zamin Aliyev,
encouraged Turkish investors to seize the opportunities presented
by the new industrial park in Nakhchivan, Azernews
reports.
During a meeting with entrepreneurs in Igdir province, he
highlighted a decree from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
establishing the park.
Aliyev emphasized that the area's infrastructure offers
significant potential for investors. He also stressed the need to
fully leverage the checkpoint between Igdir and Nakhchivan to
enhance mutual trade.
Aliyev urged entrepreneurs to support the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas
pipeline project, noting that blue fuel has already been delivered
to Turkiye's Dilucu station, with plans to supply gas to Nakhchivan
soon.
He also underscored the strategic importance of the
Kars-Nakhchivan railway project, which he believes will strengthen
the Middle Transport Corridor. The Consul General highlighted the
need for closer cooperation between entrepreneurs from various
Turkish provinces and businesses in Nakhchivan, Garabagh, and
Zangezur, which would further boost trade between the two
nations.
Aliyev concluded by noting that the relationship between Baku
and Ankara is widely recognized and continues to flourish across
political, economic, cultural, and defense sectors.
