Ukrainian-Made Drones Covered Over 96% Of Ukrainian Forces' Needs - Umerov
12/28/2024 10:16:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian-made drones fulfilled 96.2% of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' needs this year.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on
Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In 2024, Ukraine significantly developed its own defense-industrial complex, especially in the drone industry, which reached unprecedented production volumes this year.
"Ukrainian drones accounted for 96.2% of all UAVs supplied to the Defense Forces this year," Umerov said.
He said that thanks to domestic production orders from the Ministry of Defense, the ministry is "meeting the key needs of our warriors while reducing dependence on partner supplies."
In 2024, Ukrainian manufacturers produced and assembled over 1.5 million FPV drones (together with the SSSCIP), strike copter bombers, kamikaze aircraft, reconnaissance wing drones, and long-range deep-strike drones.
Umerov said these figures demonstrate a new level of efficiency in collaboration between the state and Ukrainian UAV manufacturers and added that cooperation with domestic enterprises will remain a priority in 2025.
"We support Ukraine's economy and provide our warriors with the best weaponry for victory," Umerov said.
