Did You Know Deepika Padukone Sat In Cold For Her Wedding Mehendi To Be Dark? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared some hitherto unheard details from Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married in 2018 at a lovely ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. The intimate ceremony witnessed all that was a blend of sophistication and majesty. The couple is now counting the days till they hold their first kid in their arms. For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer announced the 'wonderful news' in February 2024, with the actress expecting in September 2024. Ahead of the event, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared some hitherto unheard details from Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.

Veena Nagda is a well-known celebrity mehendi artist who frequently decorates the actresses' hands with henna on their wedding days. In a recent interview with Bollywood Now, she said that Deepika and Ranveer had booked her for their five-day wedding party and paid in full, even though the mehendi ceremony was only one day long.



Veenga Nagda discussed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's mehendi ceremony, revealing that the actress adores mehendi and was sitting in the severe cold with her hands and feet covered in henna. She revealed that Deepika, too, desired the dark color and had tried every way to achieve it.



Deepika also danced only after her mehendi had dried, as she did not want to ruin it. Veena said, "It was quite cold when I applied Deepika's mehendi, but she managed to do it all on her hands and feet. She tried everything possible to achieve the dark color of the mehendi. Deepika only went to dance after her mehendi had dried a little to avoid ruining it."