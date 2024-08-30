Israeli Entity Launches New Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Israeli warplanes launched a wave of at dawn Friday, targeting various areas in southern Lebanon, while its reconnaissance and drone aircraft continued to fly over a number of villages and towns.

The raids targeted the outskirts of the villages of Zebqin, Naqoura and Wadi Hamoul in the western sector of southern Lebanon, causing extensive damage to property, and surrounding forests.

Meanwhile, the Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft flew over the Tyre district and the sea coast.

The Israeli entity also launched flares over a number of villages in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon, to the outskirts of the city of Tyre, and launched incendiary bombs on the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab.

The Israeli entity continues its assault on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, in conjunction with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.