White Ribbon Day, 25 November: It Starts With Men Has Officially Launched

(MENAFN- Pressat) White Ribbon Day, marked on 25th November is annually recognised as the day men show their year-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

White Ribbon UK, the leading charity that works with men and boys to prevent violence against women and girls have launched the White Ribbon Day 2024 theme It Starts with Me n.

Every year White Ribbon Day is marked by thousands of people in workplaces, communities, and clubs to raise awareness of the importance of preventing violence against women and girls. White Ribbon UK provides innovative resources to support activities and campaigning, free to download from its website.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon said,“Violence against women and girls is rooted in harmful masculine norms. White Ribbon Day, 25th November is an opportunity to bring everyone together to promote the culture change that is needed to prevent harassment, violence and abuse. Starting with men, we must address the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to a fear of violence for women in their day-to-day lives.”

About White Ribbon UK: White Ribbon is the UK's leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls. Our mission is to prevent men's violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes - harmful and dominant masculine norms. We strive to change long-established attitudes, behaviours and systems around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality and men's violence against women.

