Sidra Medicine Launches Campaign On Women's And Children's Health

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emphasising the need for greater efforts to provide better healthcare for women and children, Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has launched a new campaign“Innovating Care. Transforming Lives” to raise awareness about its efforts to advancing women's and children's in Qatar and the region.

At an event yesterday at the Sidra Medicine, the top administrators of the hospital highlighted the journey of the organisation so far and the achievements that have touched the lives of several people for better in the country and beyond.

The campaign also showcases how Sidra is making significant strides in personalised, research-driven care, contributing to Qatar's National Vision 2030.

Dr Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine said:“This campaign highlights our innovative approach to healthcare and clinical research which has allowed us to be firmly entrenched into the hearts and minds of our patients, their families, the community and other stakeholders as a trusted healthcare partner and leader.”

“We are proud today to share with you the exciting launch of our new awareness campaign, which highlights Sidra's commitment to transformative and innovative care to women and specialty care and rare disease care in children.

“This is all done under the umbrella of personalised, research-driven medicine. We want our campaign to echo our commitment to our patients and to remind families in Qatar that we are their trusted health partner,” explained the CEO.

Dr Ahmed al-Hammadi, acting chief medical officer at Sidra Medicine said:“This campaign is a testament to Sidra Medicine's dedication to not only transforming the lives of women and children through exceptional healthcare, but also to propelling Qatar's Vision 2030 forward. By pioneering research-driven care and nurturing a new generation of medical experts, we are building a healthier future for Qatar and establishing ourselves as a global leader in healthcare innovation.”

The CEO and the CMO also shared updates on Sidra Medicine's international patient programme and how it has become a trusted healthcare partner for families. Since 2018, the hospital has cared for over 1,000 patients from around the world. Sam Lock, the executive director, Commercial Development at Sidra Medicine, added:

“We are thrilled to launch our new awareness campaign 'Innovating Care. Transforming Lives', which embodies our core mission to push the boundaries of medical innovation for cutting-edge, personalised care.

Through this campaign, we are reinforcing Sidra Medicine's unwavering commitment to achieving optimal patient outcomes and solidifying Qatar's position as a hub for medical excellence.”

MENAFN30082024000067011011ID1108618518