Global Digital Signage Market To Reach USD 24.8 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.2%

The Global Digital Signage size is valued at around USD 24.8 billion in 2024 & is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

This wide variety of functions that digital signage can serve drives the growth of the digital signage industry, further states the research report,

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA-06511, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Digital Signage Market size is valued at about USD 24.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period of 2024-30, cites MarkNtel Advisors in the recent research report. The increasing acceptance of digital signage across various sectors is the primary factor for the growth of the market. Different sectors are adopting digital signage to serve different purposes such as information, safety instruction, and communication in industries, ordering kiosks and digital menus in restaurants, check-in and check-out in hotels, and advertising, feedback collection, and self-billing at retail stores. Digital signage can serve multiple purposes. They are transforming how information is communicated from businesses to consumers. Digital signage is an innovative way of attracting customer attention; the growing popularity of dynamic digital content is what makes digital signage so appealing. However, it is not limited to consumer business relations, it can serve as a destination indicator in a train or can pass on safety instructions on roads, with growing public infrastructure, demand for digital signage will also increase as governments install digital signage in public buildings, serving multiple purposes such as ticket vending machine for trains, way finder, passing safety instruction or important information, flight details on airports, etc. This wide variety of functions that digital signage can serve drives the growth of the digital signage industry, further states the research report,"Global Digital Signage Market Analysis, 2024."Segmentation AnalysisRetail Sector Retaining the Largest ShareBased on the end user, the market is further bifurcated into, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Retail, Education, Hospitality, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Fitness, Leisure & Culture, Event Management, Commercial Real Estate, and others. Out of these the retail segment holds the largest share and is estimated to grow with the highest revenue growth during the forecast period. The retail sector has various implementations of digital signage such as information sharing, consumer data gathering, product display, billing, self-service, and others. To compete with e-commerce, offline retail stores can use digital signage to attract customer attention back to them. Retail Stores can also gather consumer data using interactive signage in their stores via feedback or surveys, which can be used to optimize marketing and sales efforts and identify customer preferences and behavioral patterns. Self-billing is trending, it makes the simple process of billing more convenient and indulging, achieving the goal of enhancing customers' in-store experience. North America Leads the Digital Signage IndustryNorth America is considered a global leader in the Global Digital Signage Market. North American countries like the US and Canada, which have well-established economies and proven technological prowess, are home to technological giants, pouring huge investments in R&D, leading innovation, and driving market growth. The tech-savvy population with more disposable income makes it a suitable market for digital signage. With e-commerce capturing the market, digital signage is the innovative solution to bring customer attention back to brick-and-mortar stores.Moreover, other sectors are contributing to the growth such as the government installing digital signage in public buildings to maintain a continuous flow of information, or the hospitality industry installing digital signage in the lobby or interactive digital signage to enable self-check-in and self-check-out making the process more convenient and many other. Thus, all these factors are cementing the position of North America in the Global Digital Signage Industry.Competitive LandscapeWith strategic initiatives such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, the leading market companies, including Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Daktronics, SNA Displays, Unilumin, Planer Systems Inc., CE Labs, Leyard, Viewsonic, Aopen, Philips, Barco, and others are looking forward to strengthening their market positions.Trending Reports (Book Now and Save 20%)Automotive Brake System Market:Flying Car Market:Automotive Chipset Market:Automotive Turbo Charger Hose Market:Key Questions Answered in the Research ReportWhat are the industry's overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, Shares)?What are the trends influencing the current scenario of the market?What key factors would propel and impede the industry across the globe?How has the industry been evolving in terms of geography & solution adoption?How has the competition been shaping up across various regions?How have buying behavior, customer inclination, and expectations from product manufacturers been evolving during 2019-30?Who are the key competitors, and what strategic partnerships or ventures are they coming up with to stay afloat during the projected time frame?

