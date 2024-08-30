Moehe Ensures Conducive Learning Environment For New Academic Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is fully prepared to receive the students in a conducive environment, fostering motivation and engagement for the new academic year 2024-25, said a top official.

“Most of the specially kindergartens have made necessary preparations to welcome students with recreational and educational activities for their motivation,” said Assistant Director of School Affairs Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Fatima Yousef Al Obaidli.

A total of 378,134 students enrolled in government and private schools operating in Qatar will return to their classes on Sunday for new academic year.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, she said that students of kindergartens and those who would go to school for the first time are needed such types of welcome and preparations to make the school facilities attractive to them.

“Academic and administrative staff of schools resumed their duties on August 25 to make all necessary preparations to receive students on Sunday (September 1) for the new academic year,” said Al Obaidli.

She said that classrooms have been equipped with all necessary teaching aid of international standards to ensure high quality education.“Rules and regulations of classroom are also in place to make students follow the instructions for their safety and security,” said Al Obaidli.

Director of the Health and Safety Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Mohammed Abdullah Al Maraghi said that maintenance works like cleaning water tanks and changing filters of water coolers have been completed in all schools to ensure the safety and health of students.

“Fire safety systems of schools have also been checked. In coordination with civil defence fire drills will be conducted regularly and school employees undergo training for first aid,” said Al Maraghi.

He said that the teams from Health and Safety Department will visit the schools to ensure the safety and security of students.

“School Canteen Committee at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has approved 23 companies for supplying food items to schools,” said Al Maraghi. He said that these companies have been distributed among schools according to the geographical locations.

Traffic Media Officer at the General Directorate of Traffic First Lieutenant Abdul Mohsen Al Ruwaili said that Ministry of Interior is keen to provide a safe traffic environment free of traffic accidents and that the directorate regulates vehicle movement and eases congestion on roads and intersections.

He said that directorate also intensifying patrols and deploys traffic police on some roads and near schools that witness traffic congestion. Al Ruwaili said that the movement is monitored by surveillance cameras, which provide the department with a live image of the movement of vehicles, and allow the traffic officer to intervene in the event of any emergency.

He said that based on experiences from the previous plans, a more comprehensive traffic plan has been developed, which will enhance security and help reduce traffic accidents.

Regarding awareness campaigns, Al Ruwaili said that the directorate, represented by the Traffic Awareness Department, carries out back-to-school campaigns every year in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

He said that the campaign targets different segments, including school students at different educational levels, safety supervisors, and school bus drivers, reminding them of safety requirements, safe driving conditions and the need to avoid wrong behaviour.