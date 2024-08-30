Emergency Blackouts In Ukraine Amid Power System Crisis
Date
8/30/2024 5:19:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The DTEK Group said it has received an order on emergency power outages.
This was reported by the Group's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"Kyiv, the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk: emergency shutdowns have been introduced. Ukrenergo issued the corresponding order due to a complicated situation in the power system," the report reads.
Read also:
Russian shelling leaves consumers without power in six regions
As reported, after the latest Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on August 26 , the largest since the full-scale invasion, hourly power outage schedules were introduced across Ukraine.
MENAFN30082024000193011044ID1108618891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.