Emergency Blackouts In Ukraine Amid Power System Crisis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The DTEK Group said it has received an order on emergency power outages.

This was reported by the Group's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Kyiv, the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk: emergency shutdowns have been introduced. Ukrenergo issued the corresponding order due to a complicated situation in the power system," the report reads.

Russian shelling leaves consumers without power in six regions

As reported, after the latest Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure on August 26 , the largest since the full-scale invasion, hourly power outage schedules were introduced across Ukraine.