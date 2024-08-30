Nine Injured As Russia Hits Industrial Facility In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Friday, August 30, Russia launched an on an industrial enterprise in the city of Sumy in the north of Ukraine, leaving nine people injured.

That's according to the regional prosecutor's office , Ukrinform reports.

"A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and of war," prosecutors wrote on social media.

According to the investigation, on August 30, 2024, around 1:30, using methods of warfare proscribed by international law, the enemy launched an airstrike on an enterprise in the city of Sumy.

"According to tentative reports, nine people were injured as a result of the enemy strike. Currently, the consequences of the fire that engulfed the site are being eliminated," the prosecutor's office informed.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the damage incurred.

As Ukrinform reported earlier in the night and morning hours of Friday, Russian invasion forces 25 times shelled border territories and settlements in Sumy region, where 171 explosions were recorded.