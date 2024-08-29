Morocco Tourism Appoints Finn Partners For China Marcomms Drive

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SHANGHAI -

The Moroccan National Office (ONMT) has appointed Finn Partners as its integrated marketing communications consultancy in China, as the North African country aims to boost from the country.



Finn Partners will support ONMT in PR strategies, influencer marketing, social content, events and brand partnerships.

Following its confirmation as Africa's leading destination in 2023, Morocco aims to rank among the world's top 10 most popular tourist destinations by 2026.



“Morocco has maintained a long-standing and amicable relationship with China," said Hicham Bellaziz, chief representative of the ONMT in China. "Traveling to Morocco offers Chinese tourists a truly adventurous journey that includes authentic cultural immersion, natural wonders, diverse outdoor activities, world-class luxury, and a host of wellness and mindfulness experiences."



Finn Partners will aim to position Morocco as an "awe-inspiring destination" and strengthen its visibility in the Chinese market, encouraging travelers to consider Morocco for their next destination.



“We are excited about the appointment and are confident in our ability to establish a strong foundation to elevate ONMT's marketing efforts to new levels,” said Jenny Lo, managing partner of Finn Partners China.“Through our collaboration, we aim to deliver compelling narratives that capture Morocco's unique charm, and form partnerships to showcase its natural beauty, culture, art and lifestyle.”

