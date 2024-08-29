Brian Butterfield Earns CISSP Certification, Strengthening Microtech's Cybersecurity Defense

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portrait of Brian Butterfield, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer of Microtech, with the CISSP ISC2 certification logo next to him. In the background, he is pictured speaking at an event.

Brian Butterfield Earns CISSP Certification, Elevating Microtech's Cybersecurity Expertise #Cybersecurity #CISSP #ITSecurity #Microtech

- Brian Butterfield

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Microtech IT & Cybersecurity Services proudly announces that Brian Butterfield, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer, has achieved the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification. This globally recognized certification, awarded by ISC2 , is a testament to Brian's expertise in cybersecurity, further enhancing Microtech's ability to protect businesses from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) is one of the most respected certifications in the cybersecurity industry. It validates a professional's skills in designing, implementing, and managing a top-tier cybersecurity program. For businesses, partnering with a CISSP-certified expert like Brian means greater assurance that their digital assets are protected against evolving threats.

"Earning the CISSP certification equips us to offer stronger cybersecurity solutions to our clients," said Butterfield. "This certification is crucial in today's business and digital landscape, where cyber threats are continually evolving. We're committed to staying ahead and ensuring our clients have the highest level of protection."

With over 30 years of experience, Brian Butterfield's new certification strengthens Microtech's ability to offer customized cybersecurity solutions that ensure compliance, boost productivity, and reduce downtime for businesses across Florida.

Under Brian's leadership, Microtech will also introduce new cybersecurity training programs, helping businesses equip themselves against emerging threats. This initiative solidifies Microtech's standing as a leading cybersecurity partner in the legal, financial, and healthcare sectors.

About Microtech IT & Cybersecurity Services

For three decades, Microtech IT & Cybersecurity Services has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses across Florida and the USA. Co-Founders Brian Butterfield, a CISSP-certified Chief Security Officer, and Todd Cummings, Managing Director, have built a reputation for delivering tailored services to the legal, financial, and healthcare sectors. Our offerings include advanced cybersecurity, managed IT, data backup, and VoIP solutions, all designed to ensure secure and efficient operations. Microtech's commitment to professionalism, accountability, and clear communication, coupled with a track record of protecting over 25,000 machines and maintaining near-perfect uptime, makes us a trusted partner in today's digital landscape.

About ISC2

The International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or ISC2, is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the information security profession. Established in 1989, ISC2 offers globally recognized cybersecurity certifications, including the CISSP. With over 150,000 certified members in more than 175 countries, ISC2 is the gold standard for cybersecurity expertise. The organization empowers professionals through rigorous certification programs, continuous education, and a strong ethical framework. ISC2 also advocates for cybersecurity best practices and collaborates with industry, academia, and governments to shape the future of the profession.

Blake Hickey

Microtech IT & Cybersecurity

