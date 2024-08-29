Israeli Army Withdraws From West Bank's Tubas After 30-Hour Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Aug 30 (IANS) The Israeli withdrew from the city of Tubas in northern West after a 30-hour military operation, Palestinian security sources have said.

The army withdrew from the Far'a refugee camp south of Tubas following its raid that killed four Palestinians and destructed homes and infrastructure, the sources told Xinhua news agency on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Monetary Authority said in a press statement that services were disrupted in some bank branches in the city of Jenin as the Israeli army destroyed Internet cables in the city.

The bank branches will resume services once the fibre cables are repaired and Internet services are restored, it said.

According to Palestinian and Israeli sources, the Israeli army on Wednesday launched a large-scale military operation in Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas refugee camps in an attempt to arrest wanted persons accused of involvement in operations against Israel.

The West Bank has been experiencing increasing tensions between Palestinians and Israelis since October 7, 2023, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.