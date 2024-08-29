Civilians Wounded As Enemy Shells Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the enemy shelled Sumy region 78 times, there are wounded civilians.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration posted the news on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the Russians shelled 78 times territories and settlements along the border in Sumy region. As many as 198 blasts were recorded," the post reads.

As noted by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the communities of Vorozhba, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Svesa, Yampil, Berezivka, Shalyhine, Esman, Bilopillia, Seredino-Buda, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Druzhbivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Mykolaivka came under fire.

Krasnopillia community: the Russians struck the community with FPV drones (seven blasts), shelled the community with a mortar (six blasts), artillery (seven blasts), dropped an explosive device from a UAV (one blast).

Esman community: the enemy fired mortars (five blasts), artillery (seven blasts), launched an airstrike with guided air bombs (two blasts), attacked with an FPV drone (one blast).

Mykolaivka community: guided air bombs were dropped (two blasts).

Berezivka community was struck with an FPV drone (one blast) and guided air bombs (4 blasts).

Bilopillia community: the enemy launched an airstrike with guided air bombs (seven blasts), fired a mortar (10 blasts), hit with an FPV drone (one blast).

Velyka Pysarivka community: artillery shelling (15 blasts), mortar shelling (17 blasts), the enemy also attacked with FPV drones (13 blasts) and fired MLRS (30 blasts).

Svesa community: the enemy launched guided air bombs (five blasts), shelled with barrel artillery (36 blasts).

Yunakivka community: the Russians launched a strike with a Lancet-type UAV (one blast).

Myropillia community: mortar shelling (two blasts).

Nova Sloboda community: FPV drone strike (one blast).

Seredino-Buda community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (11 blasts), three civilians were injured.

Druzhbivka community: the Russians fired artillery (five blast), mortars (two blasts), carried out an FPV-drone strike (eight blasts).

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (one blast).

Yampil community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (four blasts).

Vorozhba community: guided air bombs were dropped (three blasts).

Shalyhine community: the Russians fired mortars (11 blasts).

