Iraq Affirms Commitment To OPEC Policy Regarding Oil Production

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed his country's commitment to the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) policy regarding oil production.

This came during the Iraqi Prime Minister's meeting Thursday with OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais.

During the meeting, issues related to the oil and the impact of developments in the Middle East on production and exports were discussed.

Discussions also dealt with joint efforts between all member states of the organization to maintain the sustainability and stability of oil prices.