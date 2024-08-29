Iraq Affirms Commitment To OPEC Policy Regarding Oil Production
Date
8/29/2024 7:30:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed his country's commitment to the Organization of the petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) policy regarding oil production.
This came during the Iraqi Prime Minister's meeting Thursday with OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais.
During the meeting, issues related to the oil market and the impact of developments in the Middle East on production and exports were discussed.
Discussions also dealt with joint efforts between all member states of the organization to maintain the sustainability and stability of oil prices.
MENAFN29082024000063011010ID1108617741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.