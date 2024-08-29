Most EU Countries Support Liberalization Of Road Transport With Ukraine Derkach

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With the agreement on the liberalization of road transport, the number of companies and motor in Ukraine has increased twofold in the past year.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Serhiy Derkach in an interview with Ukrinform.

“This agreement allowed us to increase the number of transport companies. The number of carriers has doubled, as well as the number of transport vehicles, which our companies purchased to operate under the 'visa-free' terms,” Derkach told.

In his words, during the full-scale invasion, increasing road transport logistics by 45% for exports and 44% for imports became Ukraine's key economic component.

Additionally, raising confidence in Ukrainian transport companies abroad encouraged foreign companies to actively use their services.

Derkach mentioned that, despite the resistance of Poland, which controls 70-80% of the EU's transportation market, most EU countries supported the liberalization of road transport with Ukraine, and no one would like to return to permits.

A reminder that, on June 20, 2024, Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach and European Commissioner for Transport Adina-Ioana Vălean signed the extension of the EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement . From July 11, 2024, road freight services between Ukraine and the EU were carried out in accordance with the updated Agreement.