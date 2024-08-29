Chief Of Staff Meets Egyptian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Qatar HE Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met with the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces HE Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathi Ibrahim Khalifa, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting saw the signing of the works of the second Qatari-Egyptian Supreme Committee at the level of Chiefs of Staff.

Their Excellencies also visited the Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy and the National Service Academy, where they discussed topics of joint interest and discussed military cooperation relations between the two sides, as well as the ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers from both sides.