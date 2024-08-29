IMO Secretary-General Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Permanent Representative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Secretary-General of International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Antonio Dominguez received today, August 29, the credentials of HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani as the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the IMO.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the State of Qatar and the IMO and ways to support and enhance them and issues of common interest.