Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On West Bank

Makkah: The Muslim World League (MWL) on Thursday condemned the Israeli army's attack on the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas, and its siege of hospitals in the West Bank, which resulted in the death of a number of people, the injury of others, and damage to property.

In a statement, Secretary-General of MWL, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa, denounced these serious and ongoing violations committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people, renewing the urgent call for the international community to take a sincere and serious stand to end this horrific human tragedy in the Palestinian territories.



He called for taking effective and tangible measures to ensure the cessation of this ongoing aggression, and to activate accountability procedures against all those involved in it.

The Israeli occupation had launched, a few days ago, an aggression on the camps and cities of the West Bank, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of civilians, and the destruction of large areas of infrastructure.

