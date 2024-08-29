One Killed, Six Injured As Russians Shell Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one person was killed and six more were as a result of the enemy's shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

Chief of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"At least one person died and six more were injured as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka. The city came under the artillery fire again this afternoon," the message reads.

The Russians targeted a residential area: five high-rise buildings, a private household, a pipeline, a power line, and a car were damaged.

Filashkin also noted that Kostiantynivka is one of the most affected cities in Donetsk region that comes under the enemy's shelling almost every day.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on August 29, in Donetsk region, Russian invaders shelled Ukrainsk and Kostiantynivka, six civilians were reported wounded.