E-Commerce State To Meet In Istanbul

The Istanbul Global E-Export Summit will be held at the Haliç
Congress Center on September 4-5. The summit, which will be
attended by more than 30 marketplaces with a volume of 1.5 trillion
dollars worldwide, will open the door to strategic collaborations
and new opportunities that will shape the future of e-commerce.
A new step is being taken to increase the recognition of Turkish
brands in the global arena and to grow their market share in line
with their e-export goals. The Istanbul Global E-Export Summit will
be held at the Haliç congress Center on September 4-5 with the
participation of Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat. Hasan Önal, Head of
the E-Export Department of the Ministry of Trade, stated that more
than 30 marketplaces from the USA, China, Russia, Europe, Africa
and the Middle East will come to Turkey, and said,“The
marketplaces we will bring together in Istanbul have a volume of
1.5 trillion dollars.”
More than 30 marketplaces will participate
Speaking about the summit, Önal said,“We invited all
international companies operating in the field of e-commerce to the
IGEXX Istanbul Global E-Export Summit with the slogan 'Istanbul
invites you to a global e-export experience'. More than 30
marketplaces are coming to the summit. Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair
from the USA; Ozon, Wildberries from Russia; Alibaba, Tmall, Temu,
JD from China; Liverpool from Mexico; Mercado Libre from Brazil;
Otto from Germany; e-commerce giant Jumia and Africasokoni,
Takealot operating in 11 countries including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana
and Ivory Coast in Africa; Myntra, Amazon India, Relianze Group,
AJIO from India; Noon, one of the largest marketplaces in the
Middle East based in Dubai, and of course Hepsiburada, Trendyol,
PttAVM, all marketplaces in our country will meet here.”
We will close 2024 with 8.4 bln dollars
Önal, who stated that $2.9 trillion of the $5.8 trillion global
e-commerce volume is provided by digital marketplaces, said,“The
marketplaces we will bring together in Turkey also have a volume of
roughly $1.5 trillion. We closed e-export in Turkey with $5 billion
last year. This year, it will probably reach $8.4 billion. Our goal
is to increase the share of e-export in overall exports to 10
percent by the end of 2028.”
Opportunities to catch business and trends
Önal noted:“The main agenda item of the forums, where important
speakers from the New York Retail Fair as well as leaders of
marketplaces will analyze the points where e-commerce is evolving,
will be the effects of artificial intelligence. The summit will not
only provide business opportunities for our companies, but will
also allow them to catch up with trends.”
Turkish product will be showcased
Önal, who underlined that the summit also aimed to promote the
image of Turkish products abroad, said,“Our companies cannot
easily go to China, India, Brazil, Malaysia or South Africa, but we
are bringing all of them to Istanbul with the right experiences.
Our companies will have the opportunity to promote their products
in these marketplaces.”
