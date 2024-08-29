From Iconic Portraits To Rare Memorabilia, Andy Warhol's Original Artworks Are Coming To UAE For The First Time

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 8:14 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 8:58 PM

Back in July, the live-entertainment discovery Fever revealed details about a first-of-its-kind Andy Warhol coming to Dubai. To refresh your memory, the exhibition promised to give art enthusiasts the legendary works of Warhol at 'The Glam Factory', where the King of Pop Art's most iconic creations would be brought to life.

This unique exhibition, presented by Art For All, will run from September 20 to October 31 and showcase a selection of Warhol's iconic masterpieces created between 1954 and 1987. The listing also revealed that visitors will have the chance to explore his most famous pieces, including the iconic Marilyn Monroe portraits, and gain insight into how Warhol's eclectic style transformed the art world in the 20th century.

As we approach the launch of the exhibition, we have exciting new details on what to expect from this grand art fiesta, which will feature some of the most iconic artworks in the history of pop art-right here in Dubai.

Warhol's Self Portrait (1981)

It's no surprise that as Warhol rose to iconic stature, he mingled with the who's who across various industries, from entertainment and sports to other influential figures in history. This exhibition offers a rare glimpse into those moments, featuring never-before-seen images from his rendezvous with these legendary personalities.

Original musical mementos from Warhol's illustrious network, including an autographed Michael Jackson guitar, Muhammad Ali's heavyweight champion belt, Polaroids, magazine covers, and vintage photos of iconic figures like Liz Taylor, Diana Ross, Yoko Ono, Karl Lagerfeld, Princess Caroline of Monaco, and The Beatles, are among the collection's most sought-after pieces.

Muhammad Ali's heavyweight champion belt (1989)

“Curating 'The Glam Factory' has been a remarkable experience, as Warhol's art continues to resonate deeply with audiences around the world,” says Nada Ghandour, curator of 'The Glam Factory', adding that this exhibition also highlights Dubai's emerging role as a prominent global cultural hub.

“This exhibition offers a remarkable opportunity to explore Warhol's profound commentary on consumerism and celebrity culture. I believe visitors will leave with a newfound appreciation for his work and its ever-lasting relevance,” she says.

Through the experience, art lovers will get a glimpse into the early years of Warhol's career as an illustrator, his commercial art, and the journey of how his iconic reputation came to life. It will also delve into the life and creative processes of Warhol, presenting self-portraits, magazine covers, and silk sketches that emphasised his status as a modernist and tech-savvy artist.

Marilyn Monroe (1967)

Another highlight for visitors is the recreation of Warhol's famous studio, 'The Silver Factory', complete with aluminium walls that served as a multidisciplinary workspace. This immersive environment showcases Warhol's most iconic screen prints, including the Marilyn Monroe series, offering a peek into his unique fixation with the 'Rich and Famous'.

The venue housing the event is the hybrid art space, Foundry, located in Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. The exhibition will not only honour Warhol's artistic genius but will also trace his significant influence on modern art and society as a whole, giving Dubai residents an unmatched chance to see his original works.

Campbell's Soup (1969)

Beyond the art, the exhibition will also offer an immersive journey into the artist's universe, with retro-style rooms that capture the essence of his creative vision. One of the highlights is the Studio 54 room, an interactive space that transports you to the 1970s New York nightlife, a key source of inspiration for Warhol.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to pop art, this exhibition seems to bring a rare opportunity to connect with one of history's greatest artists. So, don't miss the chance to experience it firsthand in the heart of Downtown Dubai from September 18 to October 31.

