Three Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike South Of Jenin

Three Palestinian young men were killed early this morning in an Israeli targeting the town of Zababdeh, located south of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The have been identified as Maysara Suleiman Masharqa, Arafat Jaser Amer, and Wissam Ayman Khazem. According to the of Health, their bodies were subsequently taken away by Israeli forces.

The incident occurred when an Israeli drone launched missiles at the three men after they exited their vehicle, which had earlier been struck by heavy gunfire from Israeli and subsequently caught fire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Israeli forces obstructed ambulances from reaching the scene of the attack.

Earlier in the morning, Israeli special forces had surrounded a house in Zababdeh and opened fire on it.



Israeli occupation forces are continuing their offensive on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank for the third consecutive day, according to local sources.

Local media in Jenin reported that a large contingent of Israeli troops conducted extensive searches, harassment, and detentions in the eastern neighborhood of the city. The forces raided several homes in the neighborhood, subjected residents to field interrogations, and arrested several individuals.

Additionally, Israeli bulldozers have been destroying streets and infrastructure in both the city and the refugee camp, causing significant damage.

Widespread water outages have affected large areas of Jenin and the camp due to the destruction of main water lines. Moreover, several neighborhoods in the Jenin refugee camp are facing power cuts after Israeli troops fired on main electricity generators.

The ongoing Israeli military offensive in the northern West Bank has resulted in 20 Palestinian casualties since late Tuesday evening, including 11 in Jenin, 5 in Tulkarm, and 4 in Tubas.

The ongoing Israeli military offensive in the northern West Bank has resulted in 20 Palestinian casualties since late Tuesday evening, including 11 in Jenin, 5 in Tulkarm, and 4 in Tubas.





