National Foods Ltd (NFL): From Farm To Global Markets, Driving Growth

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 4:42 PM

Pakistan's agri-food exports reached a remarkable $8 billion in FY24, reflecting a 37% surge from the previous year, according to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). This impressive growth positions Pakistan as a rising star in the global agricultural market, underscoring its potential to expand international trade and reinforcing its status as a major exporter.

Within this vibrant and diverse landscape, National Foods Limited has established itself as a key player in the food industry exporting top-quality products, such as spices, recipe mixes, and condiments, significantly contributing to the Agri sector and boosting the economy. With a multinational footprint spanning over 40 countries, including the UAE, UK, Canada, and the USA, NFL's recent inauguration of a state-of-the-art production plant in Faisalabad showcases its ongoing commitment to innovation and its enhanced stature in the global market.

Faisalabad Plant: Pioneering the Future of Manufacturing

The investment of over Rs 7 billion in the Faisalabad factory by National Foods Ltd. represents more than just financial commitment; it symbolizes their dedication to quality and long-term expansion. This cutting-edge manufacturing facility is set to serve the domestic market, enhance export volumes, and create over 600 jobs, with a production capacity of 6,000 tonnes per month. The company proudly holds Global Food Safety BRCGS, HALAL, Social Compliance SEDEX, QMS ISO 9001, Food Safety Management System 22000, Environment, Health and Safety 45001 and 14001 certifications, along with Laboratory accreditation by PNAC. These certifications reflects the NFL commitment to exceptional quality, food safety, ethical practices, workplace safety, and environmental sustainability. The quality and safety of National Foods' recipe mixes, plain spices and pickles is top of the line.

Strengthening Agriculture, Fueling Growth: National Foods' 'Seed to Table' Initiative

With the anticipated growth in production capacity, National Foods' exports are expected to increase. However, maintaining a steady supply of quality raw materials is essential for optimizing production and expanding into both local and global markets. To address this, National Foods launched the "Seed to Table" initiative in collaboration with major seed, nutrition and crop protection companies, and agri-tech startups, utilising cutting-edge agri-tech solutions, aiming to reduce the country's dependence on imported raw materials.

Approximately 8,000 tonnes of high-quality tomatoes were recently harvested from cultivation spread over 500 acres in the first phase of the project. This success has encouraged the company to increase the land to 1,000 acres this fiscal year. NFL is also depicting this approach with other basic commodities, like red chillies, which Pakistan produces more than 144,000 tonnes each year but imports more than 20,000 tonnes to meet industry requirements and demand.

Driving Responsible Growth for a Brighter Future - Charting the Path Ahead

Abrar Hasan, global CEO, highlights: "At the heart of the future, National Foods is committed to self-sufficiency to increase exports as well as digitize farming in Pakistan, ultimately maintaining a robust value chain. Our products and our partnerships are a testament to the positive impact of technology. The "Seed to Table" initiative and the Faisalabad plant exemplify NFL's commitment to growth beyond borders, expanding to international markets as well as enabling the national economy through exports."

Strategic partnerships with leading companies have been crucial in achieving key objectives. These collaborations have facilitated securing land for tomato cultivation and providing essential farm management and drone services, ensuring operational efficiency. The supply of high-quality seeds, valuable agronomic expertise, and critical weather advisory services have optimized crop yields and provided farmers with crop insurance. Through these partnerships, the NFL oversees every aspect of farming, from land acquisition to supply chain management, leveraging expertise to enhance overall efficiency.

These well-thought-out ventures of National Foods Limited efficiently tackle agricultural constraints while fortifying food security and uplifting local farmers. By localizing the production of vital raw materials, the company safeguards a robust supply chain for its manufacturing operations, potentially increasing exports and showcasing Pakistan's vibrant culinary legacy on the global stage.