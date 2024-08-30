Dubai Police Launch Children's Cartoon Series 'Officer Mansour'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 6:12 PM

Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:08 PM

The Dubai have announced the launch of the first episode of their educational children's cartoon series, Officer Mansour, which will air on the Spacetoon starting on Sunday, September 1.

This initiative makes Dubai Police the first police force in the Arab world to produce a children's cartoon series that engages and entertains children while delivering educational and awareness messages.

The series features the main character, Officer Mansour, a well-known member of Dubai Police, renowned for his integrity, dedication, and commitment to serving and bringing happiness to the public. Other characters include Amna and Tygo, the dog. Each episode presents new situations from life, offering children lessons and awareness in a fun and engaging format.

The series will be broadcast on Spacetoon five times daily over 35 weeks and through the Spacetoon Go app, ensuring it reaches millions of children across the Arab world. The episodes will also be available on Spacetoon's YouTube channel, which boasts over 10 million subscribers and 4 billion views.

"In an innovative move to promote education and awareness among children, Dubai Police has launched a new cartoon series designed to provide educational, traffic, and community awareness messages entertainingly and engagingly," Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said.

"This series is part of Dubai Police's efforts to enhance its role in the community and raise awareness among younger generations about the importance of core values and effectively addressing societal challenges," he added.

He highlighted that they successfully secured intellectual property rights for all the produced episodes, each tackling essential topics relevant to children and the challenges of the modern era. The project's creators meticulously ensured the series' content, writing, design, and production meet high standards to deliver a unique work that aligns with Dubai Police's mission to promote community happiness and safety.

