MSME Sector Booms In Tamil Nadu With 1,645 New Operational Units, Creating 60,000 Jobs

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Aug 30 (KNN) In a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) T M Anbarasan announced on Thursday that 1,645 MSME units have commenced operations in the state.

These units, which had signed memoranda of understanding with the state during January's global investors meet, have invested a total of Rs 16,613 crore.

Speaking to reporters following a review meeting with MSME representatives, Anbarasan revealed that these new units have generated over 60,000 jobs in the past eight months alone. This development marks a substantial step towards the state's goal of economic growth and employment generation.

The minister also addressed the status of other projects in the pipeline. At the global investors meet, a total of 5,068 MSMEs had expressed interest in launching new projects, with a projected cumulative investment of Rs 63,573 crore and the potential to create 2.5 lakh jobs.

Anbarasan stated that the government is actively engaging with units that have yet to begin operations, saying, "We are talking to those units to find out reasons for the delay in commencing operations. We want to know if they are facing any difficulties. The government is taking measures to help them start their projects."

To facilitate this process, the government is conducting regional-level review meetings across the state, involving officials from district industries centres and agencies like the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

Highlighting the DMK government's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, Anbarasan reported that in the past three years, 30,326 new entrepreneurs have been created under the MSME department through loans totalling Rs 2,615 crore. These entrepreneurs have, in turn, generated three lakh jobs.

The minister also outlined the government's broader industrial development strategy. Chief Minister M K Stalin has inaugurated eight industrial estates, established at a cost of Rs 295 crore across 512 acres. Work is underway on eight additional industrial estates in seven districts, with an investment of Rs 115 crore. Furthermore, preliminary work has begun on 10 more industrial estates, bringing the total number of new industrial estates initiated by the DMK government to 26.

"The idea is to bring equitable growth across the state and provide jobs to everyone," Anbarasan emphasised, underscoring the government's focus on balanced regional development.

The minister concluded the day's events by distributing loans to micro, small, and medium-scale entrepreneurs under various government programs, demonstrating the state's ongoing commitment to supporting and nurturing the MSME sector.

This surge in MSME activity is expected to play a crucial role in Tamil Nadu's economic resurgence, creating a ripple effect of growth and employment across the state.

(KNN Bureau)