'It's About Building A Legacy For Future Generations': AP Dhillon's New Album Features Afrobeats Superstar Ayra Starr

Punjabi industry's trailblazing singer-songwriter, rapper, and music producer AP Dhillon has released his highly anticipated new EP, The Brownprint-a sonic masterpiece that subtly underscores the Punjabi artist's remarkable ability to transcend genres and borders, while inclusively representing the global 'brown' community.

Now available through Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Canada, this nine-track EP marks a pivotal moment in Dhillon's career, highlighting his artistic growth as an international sensation and ushering in a new era for his music.

“I'm calling my EP 'The Brownprint' because I want to show our community that there are many avenues to put out Punjabi music. I want us to think of the bigger picture and tap into the impossible. It's no longer about creating history; it's about building a legacy for future generations," says Dhillon.

The EP also features collaborations with artists from around the globe, showcasing Dhillon's impressive artistic range as he creates music that transcends cultural boundaries. This project offers a rich blend of musical styles, fusing genres like rock, Afrobeat, hip hop, funk, soul, and Punjabi music.

The love anthem Bora Bora, featuring Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr, effortlessly blends Punjabi music with Afrobeat.

The Brownprint was first teased earlier this month with the release of Old Money, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The track has already garnered over 20 million streams worldwide and made its debut on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

