UAE: These Emirati Women Are Striving To Make Dubai A Hub For Investment, Living

Three Emirati women at Dubai's Department of and (DET) are making significant contributions to the emirate's economic growth and development by implementing strategic initiatives.

Fatma Almarri strives to transform Dubai into the world's best city to visit, live, work, and invest in. As the manager of the investor office at Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) – the economic development arm of DET, has played an integral role in executing the Golden Visa initiative.

“Working alongside influential leaders and contributing to the implementation of strategic projects have been instrumental in my professional development,” she said.

Fatma sees her mother as her biggest role model and support system.

“Her encouragement has been the key to shaping the person I am today. To all the young Emirati women out there, find your source of inspiration and seek out individuals who motivate and cheer you up. And I promise you, you will be celebrating your success.”

Meanwhile, Maryam Mohammed Abdullah, senior inspector in promotional events at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), part of DET, has been instrumental in driving economic stability by ensuring consumer and business protection. She has been on field inspection tours to ensure that commercial establishments meet the necessary standards.

Maryam noted that the experience she gained at DET has helped her make tangible impacts.

“DET's comprehensive training programmes and workshops have significantly enhanced my skills and facilitated my journey during my bachelor studies. These initiatives have not only supported my growth but also empowered me to contribute to DET's success.”

Maryam also credits her mother for her resilience and positive outlook.

“I encourage young Emirati women to continue learning and expanding their knowledge and skills to contribute to the prosperity of our country and support its growth and development.”

Iman Haidar.

For Iman Haidar, DET has been her home for two decades now. Today, she serves as a senior manager within the VIP and advisory services team at Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), a subsidiary of DET.

She has played a crucial role in projects like the trade license auto-renewal service, Invest in Dubai, and Services 360, which underscore her leadership abilities. Her professional journey has been shaped by the mentorship and support from top leaders, and her mother's guidance has been instrumental in her development.

“Working at DET under the guidance of distinguished leaders has empowered me to develop my skills and make significant contributions. The mentorship and support I received have allowed me to excel and deliver my best work,” Iman said.

“I encourage younger Emirati women to focus on their education, be ambitious and work hard to achieve their dreams, and make a positive impact on themselves and their communities.”

