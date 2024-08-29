Bloomberg Law Introduces AI-Powered Complaint Summaries On Dockets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the launch of a new AI-powered enhancement to dockets, enabling users to view complaint summaries directly on docket sheets. This innovative feature leverages AI to provide an explanation of the facts and allegations for most complaints collected from district courts and the Delaware Court of Chancery. This is the latest generative AI-powered enhancement to Bloomberg Law's that allows customers to solve their most pressing workflow challenges.



Bloomberg Law leverages AI technology to enhance efficiency and deliver superior value.

Complaint Summaries on Dockets

The new Complaint Summaries are designed to save users significant time by allowing them to quickly assess the relevance of cases without the need to read through entire documents. This enhancement is particularly valuable for litigators, business development professionals, and knowledge management teams at law firms, as well as corporate counsel monitoring litigation trends in specific topics or industries.

"The ability to access complaint summaries directly on the docket sheet not only streamlines the research process, but also significantly enhances our users' ability to make quick, informed decisions about the relevance of cases," said Todd Barton, vice president of product, Bloomberg Law. "This enhancement is another example of Bloomberg Law's commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology to ensure unmatched efficiency and deliver superior value to our clients."

"The added ability to view Complaint Summaries directly on docket sheets is a major timesaver, enabling me to now refer back to cases for which I didn't set alerts and quickly get up to speed on them," said the assistant general counsel of a large consumer manufacturing organization.

All Bloomberg Law customers will have access to these complaint summaries on docket sheets, streamlining their workflow and improving efficiency in legal research and case assessment.

For more information and to schedule a demo, visit

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit

Bloomberg Law .

SOURCE Bloomberg Law