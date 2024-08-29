Airspace Link Announces UTM Expansion With Enhanced Airhub® Portal Features

DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Airspace , the Detroit-based premier drone integration platform, today announced its expansion into the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) market. The company revealed upcoming enhancements to its FAA-approved AirHub® platform, signaling the continued expansion of its capabilities to support the growing needs of drone operators across the United States.

Arlington, TX, partnering with Airspace Link's FlySafe Program and AirHub® Platform, leads in municipality-focused mobility innovation. Focusing on inclusive access to new services, Arlington aims to use drones for goods delivery, fostering smart community development and stimulating the local economy. This initiative, powered by AirHub® built on Esri's GIS platform, positions Arlington as a leader in safe, innovative urban drone integration.

Airspace Link is proud to be an FAA-approved provider of

B4UFLY

safety information and LAANC

authorizations, enabling over 100,000 pilots to fly safely, legally, and in harmony with their communities. Now, the enhanced AirHub® Portal experience will introduce new solutions for traffic management, conflict detection and resolution, and other services in compliance with relevant industry standards and upcoming regulations to support and accelerate Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, further cementing its status as the premier drone integration and management platform.

The announcement comes on the heels of the FAA's groundbreaking first authorization of UTM service providers for commercial BVLOS drone flights in the

Dallas-Fort Worth area. Airspace Link, with current partnerships with the City of Arlington, TX, the North Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) , and thousands of recreational and Part 107 operators in the region, is poised to play a crucial role as a neutral third-party provider of UTM services for public and private drone operators in North Texas and throughout the country.

"Today, I'm excited to announce that our

AirHub® Portal platform will be extending to support more advanced operations by providing UTM

services," said Michael Healander , Airspace Link Co-Founder and CEO. "As an established FAA

UAS Service Supplier (USS), Airspace Link has been solving the needs of recreational and Part 107 operators for five years and is uniquely positioned to continue to support their needs as new operating rules enable more complex and impactful operation concepts."

The new

UTM capability is just one of many AirHub® Portal features and data sets that will ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and accelerate access to more repeatable, routine BVLOS operations within the National Airspace System.

"We facilitate over 30,000 airspace safety checks daily, supporting over 100,000 monthly

VLOS users and assisting 5,000 businesses and government entities. The UTM feature expansion will be offered to support BVLOS to our growing operators, businesses, and government entities to unlock more of the UAS market." Healander said.

Tyler Dicks , Senior Solutions Architect & Product Manager at Airspace Link, added, "Our entry into the UTM space represents a natural evolution of our mission to safely integrate drones into the national airspace and communities. We're aligning our development efforts with ASTM standards, FAA working groups, and the upcoming BVLOS rulemaking to ensure AirHub® Portal continues to solve the needs of our customers today while positioning for the needs of tomorrow. Our approach toward UTM will seamlessly integrate strategic conflict detection capabilities with our robust operation planning, crew & asset management, and advanced HexGen risk assessment and analytics tools, providing a comprehensive drone management platform for drone-driven organizations."

The company's work extends beyond software development, with notable projects in Arlington and Detroit, MI. In Detroit, Airspace Link is driving the

Advanced Aerial Innovation Region initiative, together with Michigan Central and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), as well as supporting surrounding Detroit communities through its FlySafe program, facilitating municipal efforts with more than two dozen Detroit-area cities to become "drone ready" communities.

As the drone industry continues to evolve, Airspace Link remains committed to providing innovative solutions that enable safe, efficient, and compliant drone operations. The enhanced

AirHub® Portal, with its planned UTM capabilities, will play a crucial role in shaping the future of unmanned aerial systems integration across the United States.

About Airspace Link

Founded in Detroit in 2018, Airspace Link is at the forefront of enabling safe drone integration into national airspace and communities. As a SOC 2 compliant, ISO 27001-certified, FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier, Airspace Link's cloud-based AirHub® Portal platform provides essential digital infrastructure to support the growing drone industry. Airspace Link provides drone integration support to cities and government organizations across the United States through its

FlySafe Program. For more information about Airspace Link, AirHub® Portal, and the FlySafe program, visit .

