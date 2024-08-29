Reunitus Unveils Groundbreaking Solution To Help Airlines Comply With New USDOT Refund Regulations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reunitus , the global leader in software and services for handling lost and delayed items, is proud to announce the upcoming release of NetTracer Compliance , an innovative full-service software solution designed to help seamlessly comply with the new U.S. Department of (USDOT) regulations on refunds , which will take effect on October 28, 2024.

As part of the USDOT ruling, airlines are now required to automatically issue refunds for tickets, service fees and misplaced baggage without needing to request them. The ruling also mandates that refunds be processed within seven business days for credit card purchases and within 20 calendar days for other payment methods.

"The challenge for airlines lies in consolidating data from disparate third-party systems, navigating complex regulatory rules and exceptions and ensuring seamless communication across carriers, particularly in interline and codeshare scenarios," said CEO of Reunitus, Bryan Owens. "Reunitus has developed a state-of-the-art solution that addresses these challenges head-on, empowering airlines to confidently meet the new regulations with minimal effort."

NetTracer Compliance merges all necessary data into one streamlined platform, enabling airlines to quickly identify baggage that qualifies for refunds, even when multiple carriers are involved. The solution enables airlines to effortlessly process refund requests, regardless of their existing baggage tracing and resolution platforms.

"We understand the complexities airlines face in adapting to the new USDOT regulations," said Owens. "Our solution is not just about compliance; it's about providing a comprehensive, scalable tool that ensures airlines can continue to deliver exceptional service, meet regulatory requirements and take care of their customers."

Reunitus' solution will be available on October 15, 2024, giving airlines ample time to implement the necessary requirements before the October 28 deadline.

Reunitus is recognized as an industry leader in baggage management and resolution, offering passenger self-service tools that optimize digital experiences and solutions tailored to the unique needs of each airline. The company's robust integration expertise and commitment to innovation have positioned them at the forefront of the industry, consistently delivering solutions that scale with business growth.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Reunitus .

About Reunitus

Working with the world's leading travel, transportation and entertainment businesses, ReunitusTM combines industry-leading technology and managed services built over decades of innovation to reunite lost items with their owners, with unsurpassed speed and ease. The only end-to-end solution in the industry, Reunitus strives to make every loss a win for companies, their customers and their employees, through best of class software, managed services, and unparalleled lost item monetization. The Reunitus portfolio includes NetTracer®, Reunitus Managed Services, Reclaimed for Good Foundation® and Unclaimed Baggage®. For more information, visit reunitus .

Media Contact :



Victoria Johnson, A. Larry Ross Communications

972-267-1111

[email protected]



SOURCE Reunitus